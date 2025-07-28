Former Lakers Center Nearing Deal With Surprise Team
Former Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant may be on the verge of finding a new home, and it appears that it won't be in the NBA.
More news: NBA Insider Predicts LeBron James Will Leave Lakers, Finish Career Elsewhere
According to Telesport, Panathinaikos B.C. from Greece is in advanced talks for the former Lakers center to join the team.
Bryant, the 6-foot-10 center and former University of Indiana Hoosier, played for the Purple and Gold in two different stints. The Lakers traded for him in the 2017 NBA Draft after the Utah Jazz drafted him in the second round.
More news: Lakers Did Not Give LeBron James 'Significant Notice' They Were Trading Anthony Davis
Bryant spent his rookie season with the Lakers. After his rookie season, Bryant was claimed off waivers by the Washington Wizards. He spent the next four seasons in the nation's capital before signing a deal as a free agent with the Lakers in the 2022 offseason.
He started the 2022-23 season with the Lakers before he was traded to the Denver Nuggets in a four-team trade involving the Los Angeles Clippers and Orlando Magic.
In his season-plus with the Lakers, he averaged 9.3 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.4 blocks while shooting 63.7 percent from the field in 16.9 minutes of action and 56 total games. Bryant started in 25 games for the purple and gold throughout his two stints.
Outside of the Lakers and Wizards, Bryant has played for the Nuggets, Miami Heat, and, most recently, the Eastern Conference champions, the Indiana Pacers.
Bryant started the 2024-25 season with the Heat, but he was traded to the Pacers in December 2024. He played in 56 games for the Pacers and did well when his number was called.
In 15.1 minutes of action with the Pacers this past season, Bryant averaged 6.9 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.6 blocks while shooting 51.5 percent from the field along with eight starts.
Bryant hails from Rochester, New York, and has spent his professional career in the United States. If he were to sign with Panathinaikos, it would be his first time playing overseas.
More news: Lakers' Luka Doncic Makes Major Offseason Announcement
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.