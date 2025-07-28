NBA Insider Predicts LeBron James Will Leave Lakers, Finish Career Elsewhere
The LeBron James trade rumors continue to fly fast and furiously despite no official word from the franchise that they'd consider trading him.
Whether James gets traded or not is one thing. Unequivocally, it's been the biggest story over the NBA offseason thus far.
More news: Former Lakers Star Shaquille O’Neal on NBA All-Star, ‘I F---ing Hate’ Him
Longtime NBA pundit Marc Stein has had a pulse on the landscape of the league for decades. Whenever unveiling some bit of information or even a prediction, it holds some real weight.
On his most recent The Stein Line report, he delves into a prediction about James and his future in Los Angeles. Stein believes that James ultimately will end his career outside of LA with another franchise.
"I believe that the 2025-26 season, purely speaking in a predictive voice, will not be LeBron's last. I repeat: This is something only he can really know and more of a gut-feel read from me rather than reporting, but I fall into the camp that expects him to announce to the world that a certain season will be his last before it starts," Stein writes. "The reality is that training camps don't open league-wide for two full months from now, so some patience must be applied to have a clearer picture, but to this point there has been no indication that James has begun thinking in one-more-year terms. Not yet anyway."
Stein also acknowledges that the Lakers are essentially ready to move on from James being the face of their franchise. Moves this offseason indicate that Luka Doncic is now the player who will receive the most consideration pertaining to future transactions.
"I believe that, by saying what I just said in the previous paragraph, it means that I expect him to retire in a uniform that isn't purple and gold. It's pretty clear at this juncture that the Lakers have launched the Luka Doncic Era," Stein adds. "It certainly appears as though they are approaching the 2025-26 season as LeBron's last in Tinseltown. If James doesn't want retirement forced upon him, as one suspects, that almost certainly means he would have to find a new team next summer."
Nothing is for certain when it comes to James — even this season. A trade could be requested before the year begins, or even during the season as the trade deadline approaches. At the very least, with his free agency coming at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season, this should be James' last year in LA.
More news:
Lakers Make Another Major Roster Move Amid Marcus Smart Signing
Lakers Officially Waive Big Man in Surprise Roster Move
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.