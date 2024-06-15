Lakers News: Free Agent Los Angeles Guard Suing Luxury Car Company
Last Friday, free agent-to-be Los Angeles Lakers backup point guard Spencer Dinwiddie is reportedly suing luxury car retailer Wires Only and general manager Chadwick Hopkins (who starred on the 2022 reality TV series "Million Dollar Wheels") for allegedly backing out of agreements made regarding a matte white 2022 Ferrari SF90 Spider he procured for a $1.05 million sticker tag, according to Noah Goldberg of The Los Angeles Times.
After being flipped from the Brooklyn Nets to the Toronto Raptors in trade deadline deal this February, Dinwiddie was cut. He signed along with his hometown Lakers on a $1.55 million rest-of-season contract. The Woodland Hills Taft High School standout claims he bought a pair of cars from Wires Only. The other ride was of a more classic variety, a 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby acquired to the tune of $699,000.
According to the suit, Dinwiddie claimed he procured the Ferrari on the condition that Wires Only would sell the Ford. Dinwiddie allegedly deposited $350,000 for the Ferrari, with the explicit expectation that he would be reimbursed and could return the second car if the Mustang was somehow not successfully moved after 45 days.
Wires Only, for its part, claimed it had nothing to do with either purchase, and that Dinwiddie was only dealing with Hopkins directly.
“Wires Only had nothing to do with either one of these transactions. We have all the supporting documents. We have spoken with Mr. Spencer Dinwiddie as well. He is going to clear our name,” Wires Only owner R.D. Whittington said.
“The $350,000 wasn’t a deposit, it was an initial installment payment on the purchase of the SF90 Spider which we agreed to sell over 3 installments and 45 days between installment payments. You took delivery of a $1,050,000 car that you purchased and we appreciate your business,” Hopkins told Dinwiddie, per the suit.
“We talked consistently about the mustang being the lynchpin to the transaction. I’m disappointed this the stance you’re going to try to take,” Dinwiddie responded.
The 6-foot-5 vet, 30, had a disappointing run for L.A. He stepped in to become D'Angelo Russell's primary backup, with Gabe Vincent struggling to return from a knee surgery. Dinwiddie averaged just 6.8 points on .397/.389/.880 shooting splits, 2.4 assists and 1.7 rebounds a night. It's unclear how interested the Lakers are in bringin him back. In the playoffs, those numbers fell off a cliff. Averaging just 14.6 minutes per game with Vincent back, Dinwiddie notched three points per on .357/.250/.500 shooting splits, 1.6 assists, 1.4 rebounds, and an impressively bad 1.4 fouls.
More Lakers: Was Dan Hurley Not Really Los Angeles' No. 1 Head Coach Candidate?