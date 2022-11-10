Lakers News: Guess Who Lakers Fans Want To Trade After Latest Loss?

Your Los Angeles Lakers lost against their Crypto.com Arena neighbors, the Los Angeles Clippers, last night, 114-103. It would mark their fourth consecutive double-digit defeat.

With L.A. now boasting a five-game losing streak and a four-game losing streak in its first 11 contests, Lakers fans (and this writer) are realizing just how bad this team is shaping up to be this year, at least ahead of an oft-rumored trade that could send overpaid sixth man Russell Westbrook's expiring $47.1 million contract plus some future draft capital out in exchange for role-playing depth.

But Los Angeles fans actually enjoy Westbrook, a Long Beach native and UCLA alum (well, he went there for two years, but did not graduate before declaring for the NBA draft as a sophomore). He gets some of the loudest cheers from his home crowd whenever he checks into a game off the bench, thanks in part due to his high-powered, assertive play.

Westbrook was not getting the bulk of fans' ire. No, Lakers fans saved that by voicing their pleas that the franchise trade away the its second-best player, Anthony Davis. Davis's game is no longer the awesome spectacle it was during his New Orleans Pelicans days, and he now gets seemingly so banged-up all the time that he seems to grimace about every other time he lands following an emphatic dunk.

One fan wanted the team to surrender what is quickly looking like a lost season by flipping AD, who, beyond the draft picks, is the team's most appetizing trade asset (remember, LeBron James can't be moved until the offseason as a result of inking his contract extension this past summer).

One Lakers fan appeared to not quite be a LeBron James fan, noting that, with "Trade AD" trending on the accursed bird app, they speculated that a lot of the haters were more fans of King James than his actual current team.

Another fan had seen enough. Davis actually had a nice night on paper, scoring 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting while pulling down nine rebounds. But he was roundly outscored by LeBron James, who had already scored 30 points when he had to exit the game with an injury midway through the fourth.

He has a point. Davis, still just 29, seems older and slower than the 37-year-old James, who's in the midst of his 20th season!

Another fan pinpoints the issues, then proposes a Davis trade as a solution to surround James with shooters, always the best way to utilize the Lakers star.