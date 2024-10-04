Lakers Injury Report: JJ Redick Hints at All-Stars' Status For Preseason Opening Games
How soon will Los Angeles Lakers fans get an opportunity to see the team's two best players?
This weekend, apparently, although new head coach JJ Redick has decided to be weirdly cagey about who would play which of this weekend's two slated Palm Springs preseason contests.
Redick claimed that 20-time All-Star combo forward LeBron James and nine-time All-Star center/power forward Anthony Davis were “going to play this weekend,” per NBA insider Dan Starkand, but he refused to divulge if that meant both future Hall of Famers would suit up for Friday's matchup against the new-look Minnesota Timberwolves, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT at Acrisure Arena, or Sunday's contest against the Phoenix Suns, which tips off at 6:30 p.m. PT.
Perhaps Redick's motivation is self-serving: even though it's a preseason game, he wants to keep the opposition guessing as long as possible, while he'd also like to make sure Los Angeles fans attend both games as if James and Davis are playing both games.
The Lakers will play six preseason games in total this season. L.A. will also face off against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, October 10, the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, October 15, the Suns again on Thursday, October 17, and the Warriors again the very next night, Friday, October 18.
Redick's addition is probably the biggest change on this roster so far, and he's not even on the hardwood. The 6-foot-3 former combo guard is making his NBA head coaching debut with the Purple and Gold. 13 of the players who ended the season on Los Angeles' 15-man standard roster return to this year's, with rookie guards Dalton Knecht and Bronny James the only new additions. They're subbing in for now-graduated vets Spencer Dinwiddie and Taurean Prince. Both players took cost-effective deals in the hopes of competing for a championship this year. Dinwiddie is plying his trade with the Dallas Mavericks on a minimum deal, while Prince is looking to win his first title with the Milwaukee Bucks.
The entire NBA world could be watching the Lakers-Timberwolves game Friday, and not necessarily for the prospect of seeing Bronny James make league history by playing with his dad.
Minnesota just completed a blockbuster deal to acquire three-time All-Star power forward Julius Randle, switchy wing Donte DiVincenzo, deep-bench forward Keita Bates-Diop, and a protected first round pick from the New York Knicks, while shedding the $49.2 million salary of All-Star center/power forward Karl-Anthony Towns. Which of these players will be ready to suit up, for a contending team in a meaningless game, remains to be seen.
More Lakers: 2020 Los Angeles Champ Joins East Contender's Coaching Staff