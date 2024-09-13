Jeanie Buss Unpacks How Lakers Can Shut Up Critics
The Los Angeles Lakers have come under frequent fire for their inactivity during the 2024 NBA offseason.
After finishing 47-35 during the 2023-24 regular season, L.A. bested the New Orleans Pelicans during its lone play-in tournament bout, securing the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference heading into the playoffs proper. The Lakers subsequently fell in five quick games to the then-reigning champion Denver Nuggets. All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis performed well enough, but role players like point guard D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura underwhelmed as head coach Darvin Ham shuffled his rotations inscrutable to find working lineups.
The Lakers did make one huge decision early into their protracted offseason: they fired Ham, after just two years on the job. The former journeyman wing had led Los Angeles to a 90-74 overall regular season record and two playoff appearances, including a run to the 2023 Western Conference Finals. But team president Ron Pelinka wanted a change, with a coach who would emphasize shooters and look to maximize the development of the club's overlooked younger players. He hired LeBron James' "Mind The Game" podcast co-host, JJ Redick, who has never coached beyond the pee-wee level. Pelinka further placated his star by drafting James' son Bronny out of USC with the No. 55 pick, even though the 19-year-old's play on the court probably did not warrant him being selected this summer.
Los Angeles drafted former Tennessee sharpshooter Dalton Knecht with the No. 17 overall pick, and expect the 6-foot-6 swingman to contribute right away.
Pelinka re-signed free agents James and Max Christie, but let point guard Spencer Dinwiddie and combo forward Taurean Prince walk. The rest of the team's 15-man standard roster remains entirely unchanged from last season's vintage, even though the club clearly lacks perimeter defense, 3-point shooting, and frontcourt defensive support for Davis.
During an interview with The Los Angeles Times' Chuck Silken, Buss revealed how the Lakers can silence their critics this upcoming NBA season.
"Really, you gotta play basketball and win games," Buss said. "I know the criticism out there. I know social media is rough waters for everybody. There’s always controversy being stirred up on social media. That’s why it doesn’t really serve me to hype everything up. It’s just, you gotta do the work. And that’s how our organization operates. We do the work. We worry about what we can control and let the work speak for itself."
More Lakers: Los Angeles Hall of Famer Magic Johnson Buys Portion of Yet Another Sports Team