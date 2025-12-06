Lakers Urged to Pursue All-Defensive Big Man From West Rival

The Los Angeles Lakers may be off to a great start to their season; however, it is clear as day that they need to make a trade or two to be considered legitimate title contenders.

The Lakers currently sit with a 16-6 record in the season, but their defense is not up to par. Los Angeles is ranked 21st in defensive rating and ranks 16th in opponents' points per game.

Los Angeles is in desperate need of an upgrade on defense, and while a wing upgrade is crucial, so is an upgrade at the center position.

Because of that, the Lakers are urged by Dan Favale of Bleacher Report to target Portland Trail Blazers big man, Robert Williams III.

Favale lists Williams as one of the three trade targets for the Lakers right now.

"Feel free to round out their big board with another wing. A higher-end big man behind Deandre Ayton is a need, too. Robert Williams III retains his vertical gravity along with his defensive mobility and disruption if he's healthy. That's a big if, but that uncertainty should permit L.A. to make a play for him without surrendering any serious draft equity."

The Lakers have had their eye on Williams for quite some time.

He is a versatile, athletic defensive center who could be a difference-maker for a Lakers team lacking in defense and athleticism. Williams could be a massive upgrade for the Lakers due to his rim protection nd switching ability; however, health has been a major issue for the 28-year-old.

Williams has struggled with injuries, missing significant time in recent seasons. He's been held to 15 games this season out of the 23 games Portland has played thus far.

The Lakers need a big man like Williams, but his injury history makes him a risky potential acquisition. LA wants and needs Williams for all the things he provides, but his availability is a massive question for the Lakers and others who would like to take a swing at the former All-Defensive big man.

The former first-round pick started his career with the Boston Celtics, as they selected him with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Traded to the Blazers before the 2023-24 season, Williams has spent the past three years in the Pacific Northwest — but out of a possible 187 games, he has appeared in just 41.

Williams would be a great addition, but the Lakers will weigh their options as the February trade deadline slowly approaches.

