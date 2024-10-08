Lakers News: JJ Redick Breaks Down How Dalton Knecht Can Earn Roster Spot
When the Los Angeles Lakers decided to hire NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick as their next head coach the plan was for him to be the guy to build this team for the present and future. One thing that has been noted about this Lakers roster, is it's blend of youth and veteran leadership. When Lakers president Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka brought Redick in, they believed in who he could be for this franchise's future.
The Lakers will need their young players to grow up fast, as they try to maximize the rest of this window they have with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. After watching both player dominate in the 2024 Paris Olympics, expectations to produce results this season have never been higher.
During the Lakers' 2024 preseason debut against the Minnesota Timberwolves, a 124-107 loss, rookie Dalton Knecht looked great. The 6-foot-6 former Tennessee Volunteers All-American posted a team-high 16 points while shooting the basketball from the field efficiently at 53.8 percent. Knecht will be expected to contribute immediately for the Lakers this upcoming regular season, however, coach Redick has expectations that the rookie must meet if he wants to be a part of the Los Angeles rotation.
“He really competed on the defensive end,” Redick said after the Lakers' first preseason game Friday, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic. “And I talked with him about this, that’s all I’m asking him to do. If he’s gonna play on this team and play minutes and be in the rotation this year, he knows this, he’s gotta compete defensively.”
Knecht carved up college basketball a season ago as his deadeye shooting helped propel the University of Tennessee to the Elite Eight of the NCAA March Madness tournament. As a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, he will not only be asked to be a knockdown distance shooter, but will have to show that he is going to be a tenacious, willing defender. L.A.'s wing defense has been lackluster for years, leaving All-Defensive Team center Anthony Davis forced to clean up mistakes around the rim. It's not a sustainable system, and Los Angeles will need players to step up against the league's best guards and small forwards if it hopes to advance deep into the playoffs once again in 2025.
