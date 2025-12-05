Lakers’ LeBron James Sends Harsh 3-Word Message on Foot Injury

Playing basketball, whether it's a casual pickup game or in the National Basketball Association, hits different when you're 18 versus when you're 40 going on 41.

At least, that's how Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James, who made his NBA debut in 2003 as an 18-year-old, feels.

James sat out the first 14 games of the Lakers' season this year with a back sciatica injury, marking the first time the 23-year veteran has missed the start of the season. When James checked into the Lakers' home game against the Utah Jazz, he made NBA history, becoming the first player to play in 23 seasons.

Despite James' ability to make a significant impact on the game as both a scorer and a passer, the Lakers have been upfront about wanting to be conservative with the four-time MVP's usage in the regular season in order to ensure his health in the playoffs. This includes treating minor injuries with the utmost caution.

So, when James was held out of the Lakers' Nov. 30 win over the New Orleans Pelicans with a foot injury, the 21-time All-Star didn't seem to concerned.

"It's called old. You get it, you understand," James told reporters. "You just wake up with s— that you didn't have before, you know?"

After returning two days later in the Lakers' blowout 125-108 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday, James was criticized for his lethargic play on both ends of the court. The NBA All-Time scoring leader finished with 10 points, three rebounds and a rare zero assists.

"LeBron did not have a good night," ESPN insider Brian Windhorst said on NBA on ESPN. "For the first time really, this season, it felt like LeBron looked his age. Or maybe not his age, but he looked like an older NBA player. ... He was not himself."

James has more than earned a pass on questions regarding his effort and dedication to the game, as no one in the league's 79-year history can claim a resume like his. But the aging star will attract even more attention going forward this season, as those across the league evaluate just how potent a 41-year-old James can be on a contending team.

