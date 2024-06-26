Lakers News: JJ Redick Offers Hilarious Insight into How He Feels About Scrutiny
Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick was formally introduced on Monday during his introductory press conference. It gave the national and local media a chance to get a glimpse inside Redick's plan moving forward as the 29th head coach in franchise history.
Redick will embark on this journey as the first-time head coach of one of the most historic and richest franchises in sports. The task will be daunting, but with the right pieces, he could succeed and reach his full potential.
However, the fact that he's never coached is a valid concern. During his introductory press conference, one reporter asked Redick if he wanted to dispel any misconceptions about his ability to coach, and the 40-year-old didn't mince any words.
Jovan Buha of The Athletic shared Redick's comments via X.
The worries regarding Redick's ability to coach at a high level are valid. However, it's clear that the newest Laker head coach doesn't care about proving anybody right or wrong. The media in Los Angeles and throughout the country will slam Redick, whether he deserves it or not. It's happened to every Laker head coach, and that will continue to be the case.
However, Redick won't be worried about any of that. He will keep his head down, attack the task at hand daily, and make sure he and his team have the right pieces to compete with the best this league has to offer. The Lakers are confident they found their guy, and it's now Redick's job to make the Lakers brass look like innovative, intelligent people.
Redick isn't out to prove anything but to win games at the highest level.
