Lakers Expected to Make Major Trades This Year

The 2025-26 Los Angeles Lakers have cooled off after a blistering 15-4 start to the season, largely behind the efforts of star guards Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

While their 19-10 record is nothing to sneeze at, their current three-game losing skid is cause for concern. LA has looked woefully mismatched defensively in all three of these defeats.

Starting all three of Doncic, Reaves and LeBron James hasn't curbed these issues — although Reaves will now sit out for at least the next four weeks with a reaggravated calf strain.

It's clear that some not-insignificant personnel changes are necessary for the Lakers to get to the next level this season.

Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports, at least, is convinced that general manager Rob Pelinka will take care of that soon.

Trades are coming in Los Angeles. Just a matter of who and when. Without them, this team has no chance of winning a title this year. That much is obvious after watching the Lakers as of late and listening to what JJ Redick said postgame. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) December 26, 2025

Which Laker Should Be Moved?

When asked which Los Angeles player should be moved, O'Connor didn't hesitate.

"LeBron, but the Reaves situation is more complicated than it appears on the surface. It’s not just 'he’s young, so keep him.' Teams with lots of cap space (the Jazz) are going to make significant offers for Reaves this summer since he can be an unrestricted free agent," O'Connor writes. "Does Reaves want to stay in Los Angeles and be second fiddle to Luka show, just like Brunson had to be in Dallas? Or will he leave?"

Both James, 40, and Reaves, 27, will hit unrestricted free agency this summer. James has a no-trade clause on his current expiring contract, meaning he'd get final approval over any deal elsewhere.

"If the Lakers are worried Reaves is a flight risk, then maybe he needs to be moved. However, other teams know this too. And they’d need to feel confident he wants to be there for the long term for the Lakers to receive anything of fair value in return," O'Connor notes. "Same issue with LeBron though given his age. Not a lot of clear answers for LA."

