JJ Redick Prepared to Set Up Lakers Starter for Career Season
Los Angeles Lakers point guard D'Angelo Russell has been heavily under fire over the last two NBA postseasons due to his performances against the Denver Nuggets. Despite an up and down start to the 2023-24 season, which was likely due his tumultuous relationship with previous head coach Darvin Ham, Russell had potentially the best regular season of his career.
To start the second season of his reunion with the Lakers, Russell seemed to be a on a short-leash with coach Ham who would regularly bench him based on his ability to make shots. It felt like at one point the ball weighed a ton for Russel and sixth man Austin Reaves as they would be sent to the bench after a few missed shots, which stunted their confidence especially after a quote by Ham that seemed directed at his starting point guard, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
“If you’re coaching a team and one of your starters is like 10 games in a row, just s---ing the bed, what are you going to do?” Ham asked.
In January of 2024 Russell found a rhythm like no other and immediately became the Lakers' best 3-pointer shooter. By the time the regular season ended Russell had broke Lakers legend Nick Van Exel's long-standing single season prior record for threes made in a year with 184. Russell finished the season season shooting 3-pointers at an impressive 41.4 percent efficiency.
When talking about the confidence he showed in the final stretch of last season Russell credited his critic for helping him get through some of his early season woes.
“Public humiliation has done nothing but molded me into the killer that y'all see today. I never lack confidence. I never fear confrontation. I want all the smoke," Russell said. "I just feel confident in what I bring to the basketball game."
The arrival of new Lakers head coach JJ Redick could be a great career booster for Russell as his new coach has made it a point of emphasis to make sure his starting point is in a position to have an All-Star level year. During a press conference with general manager Rob Pelinka, Redick spoke with reporters about his relationship and plan for Russell ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.
"He's going to have a major role on this team. I think the thing that D-Lo and I have talked about a lot is just, 'Let's put you in a position to have a career year,'" Redick said.
