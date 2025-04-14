JJ Redick Reveals Lakers Will Use New Strategy Against Timberwolves
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to begin their playoff journey on Saturday when they welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 1 of their first-round series.
L.A. is aiming for an extended postseason run and appears well-positioned to make a serious push, potentially all the way to the Western Conference Finals. With a talented roster and a favorable playoff path on paper, expectations are understandably high.
The Lakers will have ample time to scout and prepare for a red-hot Timberwolves team that’s entering the playoffs with momentum. It won’t be an easy matchup by any means, but there’s a strong sense of belief within the Lakers' locker room.
Head coach JJ Redick is already implementing strategic adjustments in anticipation of the series.
Jovan Buha of The Athletic spoke to Redick and shared how he has been fine-tuning his approach as L.A. gears up for the challenge Minnesota presents.
Redick said the Lakers will introduce “a little bit of playoff stuff” but added that “it’s not necessarily gonna be everything at once this week.”
“We’ll have to slow drip,” he said. “That’s the approach that I think is gonna work best for our group.”
Redick has a lot of respect for the Timberwolves. He praised them highly, saying Minnesota is a 'very difficult matchup.'
"We have a lot of work," Redick said. "They're a really good basketball team."
"It's a very difficult opponent," Redick said. "They've played as well as anyone lately, and I believe they're one of four teams in the top 10 in offense and defense. So, they present a lot of problems."
The Lakers will get their best shot from a Minnesota team that ranks in the top 10 in offensive and defensive ratings. They also have a top-10 player on their side in Anthony Edwards, who is capable of going toe-to-toe with Luka Doncic.
There are no easy paths in the West, but this is by far the most favorable one compared to the other two options L.A. had in the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets.
This will be a hard-fought series for L.A., and Redick is expecting the Timberwolves' best punch, but he is hoping what he and his team have to offer will ultimately lead to a knockout.
