Lakers News: JJ Redick Reveals Who Deserves Most Blame for Nailbiter Suns Loss
First-year Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick pins the blame for his first regular season defeat, a 109-105 road loss to the Phoenix Suns, on one person: JJ Redick.
As he said in his postgame presser, the former 15-year sharpshooting guard believes that he deserves the lion's share of criticism for how he handled two particular sticking points in the defeat to Kevin Durant and co.: an ice-cold second quarter scoring drought and a defensive scheme against a red-hot Durant in the contest's second half.
"I said we wanted to be a process team, I liked our process tonight," Redick allowed. "I liked our level of competition... on the defensive end. They put you in a lot of tough spots, and they have some elite individual shotmakers. I have to go watch it, but it felt like, in some ways, we lost to Kevin Durant and Devin Booker's ability to make tough twos. I thought our execution down the stretch was phenomenal."
“If there’s one thing to nitpick, it’s probably me," Redick continued. "I probably should've gone to the fire [a blitz] a possession or two earlier against KD, but I like that group that we had out there defensively. I trust those guys. And then the other one thing I would say is we should never have a 14-point quarter."
After getting off to a 34-25 first quarter edge, Los Angeles let Phoenix back into the bout. The Suns outscored L.A. 25-14 in that second frame, and managed to weather the storm of a 35-26 Lakers third quarter with a strong fourth period finish.
"So that's on me as well," Redick conceded. "Part of that is me, I've gotta make sure we're running good offense... For us to be a high-level offense, we've gotta move bodies and we've gotta move the ball."
Booker led all scorers with 33 points on 11-of-23 shooting from the floor (3-of-8 from long range) and 8-of-8 shooting from the foul line, plus three rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Durant notched 30 points on 11-of-20 shooting from the floor (2-of-6 from beyond the 3-point line) and 6-of-7 shooting from the charity stripe, while pulling down eight boards, blocking four shots and dishing out four dimes. Three Lakers — center Anthony Davis, shooting guard Austin Reaves and combo forward Rui Hachimura — finished with 20 or more points, though an ailing LeBron James had yet another lackluster night, finishing with 11 points on 3-of-14 shooting from the field.
