JJ Redick Rips Lakers’ Defense Following Disappointing Loss Against Bulls
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of their most brutal losses of the season on Saturday against the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls ran the Lakers out of their own gym, losing to them in the first meeting of the season, 146-115.
It was a complete and dominant effort by the Bulls and a lackluster effort by the Lakers, who did not show up. While the Lakers did not match the firepower the Bulls displayed, the Laker's defense was well below par, and even that is an understatement.
The Lakers couldn't stop a nosebleed, and it was evident based on how the Bulls shot from the field. Dan Woike of the L.A. Times shared a post via X that sums up the whole night.
"The Bulls shot 78.6 percent on twos in the first half and 73.7 percent on threes in the second half. Don't think I've ever seen that," wrote Woike.
After the game, JJ Redick spoke to the media and expressed his dissatisfaction with his team's defensive performance.
"That was the worst our defense has looked frankly maybe all year, but certainly in the last three months."
The Bulls looked like the better, more explosive, and quicker team on both sides of the ball. Chicago was flying with body movement and ball movement. On top of that, they had an outlier shooting night that puts even more salt in the wound.
While Chicago did everything right, the Lakers did everything wrong. L.A. committed 21 turnovers that led to 30 fast break points. Not only that, but the Bulls also scored 74 points in the paint.
The 146 points the Lakers allowed are tied for their most ever in a non-OT home game. They also allowed 146 to Nuggets in early November 1984.
Nothing went right for L.A. despite being at full strength for the first time in nearly a month. Still, that was not enough, and health was the least of their worries against the Bulls.
The only way to go from here is up. The Lakers end their five-game homestand with a 3-2 record and will now hit the road for their four-game road trip starting Monday against the Orlando Magic.
More Lakers: Bill Simmons Compares Lakers' Luka Doncic to Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan
Former Lakers Superstar Anthony Davis Set to Return to the Court Soon
Lakers Expected to Waive Two Players, Convert Multiple Two-Way Deals: Report
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.