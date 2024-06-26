Lakers News: Kenny Smith Breaks Down JJ Redick’s Jump from Broadcaster to LA Coach

JJ Redick’s Lakers hiring was interesting but not out of the question says @TheJetOnTNT on Scoop B Radio.



“He understands the dynamics of the game. Can you lead? That’s the difference between only being able to coach. So no, I'm not one of those that say that he doesn’t have the… https://t.co/GsIE2xI3EH pic.twitter.com/cqK2cDPu3D