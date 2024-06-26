Lakers News: Kenny Smith Breaks Down JJ Redick’s Jump from Broadcaster to LA Coach
The Los Angeles Lakers are ready to embark on the next chapter of this historic franchise, which will be led by their new and first-time head coach, JJ Redick.
Redick will be the 29th head coach in the Lakers' history, and there is a ton of promise regarding what he can bring to the franchise. It will be an adjustment period for the Redick and the Lakers. However, his potential is at an all-time high. Some people within the NBA are fans of the hire, and some are not. One person who falls on the former is long-time NBA analyst Kenny Smith.
Smith spoke with media personality Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson and said Redick has the tools to be a great NBA coach.
"He understands the dynamics of the game," said Smith. "Can you lead? That's the difference between only being able to coach. So no, I'm not one of those that say that he doesn't have the experience because he's played in the NBA for 12 years. If I worked at IBM for 12 years and I quit, they're going to make me a Senior Advisor for every company in the world! So, he has the knowledge but does he have the leadership qualities to lead a guy like LeBron James and AD. That's going to be his biggest challenge."
Redick brings a ton of upside and promise to a Laker organization that wanted to shake things up. They clearly did so by hiring a first-time head coach.
The 40-year-old now has the job, but this is just the beginning. Now is the time for Redick to prove he belongs on the sidelines and is capable of leading a team like the Lakers. The pressure will be at an all-time high, and hopefully, he has the pieces around him to reach his full potential.
More Lakers: LA Makes JJ Redick Hire Official... Minutes Before His Presser