Lakers News: Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal Ranked Among Top 20 Athletes This Century
Ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, ESPN put together a ranking of its top 100 athletes this century so far, across all sports. Three Los Angeles Lakers made the list, including former teammates Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal, who helped lift the Lakers to three consecutive NBA championships from 2000-02.
Both O'Neal and Bryant began their NBA careers in the 1990s, but experienced much of their success after the turn of the century, warranting spots on this list.
The late Bryant came in 10th place on the list, with LeBron James (No. 4 overall), the only basketball player ranked above him. During his career, Bryant won a total of five NBA championships, one NBA MVP award, was an 18-time NBA All-Star, the NBA scoring champion twice, and part of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team. He is also famous for his iconic 81-point game and his 'Mamba Mentality,' the mindset that propelled him to greatness.
Ahead of Bryant are swimmer Michael Phelps, tennis star Serena Williams, soccer star Lionel Messi, LeBron James, NFL great Tom Brady, tennis champion Roger Federer, gymnast Simone Biles, golfer Tiger Woods, and track runner Usain Bolt.
After Bryant, O'Neal comes in 17th place on the list. O'Neal won a total of four NBA championships, three with the Lakers and one with the Miami Heat. A three-time NBA Finals MVP, two-time scoring champion, eight-time All-NBA first-team, 15-time All-Star and NBA MVP, the 7-foot-1 center became one of the all-time greats throughout his career. His jersey number has been retired by three different NBA teams, and he was named to both the NBA's 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams.
James, Bryant, Stephen Curry, and Tim Duncan are the only NBA players ranked ahead of O'Neal on ESPN's list.
