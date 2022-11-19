Lakers Rumors: L.A. Considering Miles Bridges

Your Los Angeles Lakers, sporting a miserable 4-10 record to kick off the season, certainly don't seem particularly likely to make the playoffs this season, Even if they do manage to get there, L.A. as currently comprised lacks the horses to get it out of the first round of the playoffs.

It makes sense in the abstract that Los Angeles is considering new additions. L.A. recently worked out wings Tony Snell and Joe Wieskamp, and last month took a look at veteran swingman Maurice Harkless.

Shams Charania of The Athletic appeared on Bally Sports program "The Rally" to reveal that the Lakers may be sniffing around a free agent who, while also undoubtedly the most talented player still available, appears to have committed crimes so cruel that he has yet to land on an NBA roster, and a question remains as to whether or not he'll ever play in the league again.

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is technically a restricted free agent, and remains unclaimed. He pled no contest in a recent felony domestic violence case, where he was charged with injuring a parent to a minor (his ex-girlfriend) and two counts of child abuse that could have endangered the lives of the kids. He is accused of violently attacking his former partner with their two kids in the room this spring.

Bridges's probation agreement with the office of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon stipulates that cannot own any dangerous weapons, must abide by his ex's decade-long restraining order, has to complete 100 community service hours, and must go to a full year of parenting classes, as well as a full year of domestic violence counseling sessions.

The 6'6", 225-pound combo forward, 24, was selected by Charlotte out of Michigan State with the 12th pick in the 2018 NBA draft. He had a breakout 2021-22 season for a 43-39 Charlotte club, averaging 20.2 points with a .491/.331/.802 slash line, 7.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks, while appearing in 80 games (mostly at power forward). He was in line for something approaching a maximum contract extension this summer when word broke of his domestic violence arrest.

The hyper-athletic two-way talent, who had looked like a genuine borderline All-Star with the Hornets, is currently NBA Kryptonite as a result of his terrible actions. Despite what Bridges could provide on the floor, this is not someone worthy of wearing the purple-and-gold.

This is a bad human being. There's a reason he hasn't been signed to a team as of now: because being an NBA in 2022 should be considered a privilege. Just because someone has the talent to be one of the sport's very best, if they mistreat others to the level of a criminal investigation -- let alone the allegedly-child-endangering violent behavior he was accused of, the NBA is absolutely not obligated to give the player a new contact. There are plenty of other professional leagues around the world. If they don't have an issue with his conduct, they can have at it. But adding someone who did this is a deal with the devil.

It should be noted that the Lakers currently are employing a player who pled guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge while in college: reserve point guard Kendrick Nunn, who was cut by the University of Illinois after his plea. He transferred to Oakland University to complete his NCAA career, and ultimately latched on with the Miami Heat after going undrafted out of college. Nunn has been absolutely terrible for Los Angeles, outside of a decent outing last night.

The Lakers should not compound that choice by adding Bridges.