Lakers 2021-22 Schedule is Finally Here

Yesterday, the NBA released the full regular season schedules for all 30 teams.

After two unconventional seasons—that saw the Lakers come out of the bubble as champions, and then the 72-game season last year—the NBA is returning to its regular 82-game season. *The NBA has used its 82-game regular season format since the 1967-68 season.

As noted several days ago, the most anticipated matchup of the season will be on Christmas, when the Lakers play host to the Brooklyn Nets at Staples Center.

It looks like the Lakers got a favorable schedule to start the season, as they start their first 12 of 15 games playing at home. The schedule toughens up the second half of the season with 25 of their last 41 games on the road. More than half (42) of their games will be nationally televised, the highest number for any team in the NBA.

Something to take note is that the Lakers only have 12 back-to-back sets this season, the same number in the condensed 72-game season. It will be interesting to see how, whoever the incoming head athletic trainer is, looks at superstars playing in back-to-backs. Anthony Davis has had a myriad of injuries throughout his career, and LeBron may need some maintenance days to conserve his energy for the postseason. Russell Westbrook did not play in most of the Wizards back-to-back sets last season.

Some key games to look forward to:

October 27—Westbrook returns to Oklahoma City where he spent most of his years building his superstar career, including winning the MVP in 2017.

December 7—Lakers play host to their storied rival Boston Celtics, where Dennis Schroder makes his return to Staples Center. Schroder ended his one-year tenure with the Lakers on a sour note, as the reception for Schroder may be something to take note.

January 25—Will play in Brooklyn for their second and final meeting, in what could potentially be a Finals matchup.

March 11—Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Montrezl Harrell will make their returns to Staples Center as members of the Wizards.