Lakers' Bronny James Shines Again in Strong G League Performance vs Suns
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Denver Nuggets 123-100 on Saturday, achieving an impressive win that was arguably their best of the season.
The Lakers, who have struggled greatly against Denver over the past two and a half seasons, appeared to have gotten the monkey off their back. The Lakers have lost 13 of the last 14 games against Denver and not only beat them but beat them in the Mile High City.
The Lakers turned the tables on them, and it was a sight to see. However, that was not the only good thing to come out of Saturday.
Lakers rookie guard Bronny James was spectacular in his G League outing on Saturday when the South Bay Lakers faced the Valley Suns.
James put on a strong showing and finished the contest, scoring 24 points, grabbing five rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block. It was a complete effort from the rookie guard, and it helped South Bay win the game.
The South Bay Lakers improved to 6-14 on the season and secured their first win since Feb. 7, the last game that James played for the G League affiliate.
James was sent back to the G League while the Lakers made their way to Denver for their crucial matchup. Bronny's last appearance in the NBA was on Feb. 12 against the Utah Jazz.
James recorded a career-high in scoring that game, tallying nine points on 3-for-4 shooting from the field and one assist in the eight minutes of action.
In the season, James has been a work in progress in the NBA, averaging 1.4 points per game on 25 percent shooting from the field, 0.4 rebounds, 0.5 assists, and 0.2 steals in 17 games and 4.2 minutes of action.
James' time in the G League has been vastly different and in a good way.
In six G League regular season games, James is averaging 22.8 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 2.2 steals while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from three.
James was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The 20-year-old has had a roller coaster of a season thus far filled with inconsistent play and injuries, but it seems like he has finally turned the corner.
