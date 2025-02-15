Lakers Could Go After Former First-Round Pick on Buyout Market
The Los Angeles Lakers have really improved their roster with the Luka Doncic trade. Getting a top-three player in the league is always good, no matter who you have to give up in order to acquire him.
Now that Anthony Davis is hurt again and could miss up to a month, the trade looks even better. Adding Doncic gives the Lakers more playmaking, which is something they desperately needed.
The Lakers had a really pressing need at the center spot after the Mark Williams trade fell through. They signed Alex Len to help with that, but he's still not great defensively.
Los Angeles could still look to add some ball-handling at the end of the bench in case of an injury. Doncic did miss a month and a half after hurting his calf on Christmas Day.
With Doncic being a possible injury risk, the Lakers could try to add Wendell Moore Jr. in the buyout market as someone who can help at the end of the bench.
Moore Jr. could help the Lakers with their defensive issues as well. He's a pretty solid defender and showed that with his time in Detroit.
The Pistons waived Moore Jr. because they simply have too many young guards. He is still looking for a new home because no one has picked him up yet.
Moore Jr. would be a cheap option for the Lakers to consider since they would only have to sign him to the minimum.
The Lakers will have a little bit of time to look at their roster options over the All-Star break. If they determine that they need someone who can be on the fringes of the rotation, Moore Jr. could be a good option to consider.
Los Angeles is still in a really good position to make a deep run in the playoffs with how their roster is currently put together. They come into the break sitting fifth in the Western Conference standings.
So far this season, Wendell Moore Jr. is averaging 3.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
Impact of Rescinded Mark Williams Trade on Lakers Season
