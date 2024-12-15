Lakers' Coveted Trade Target Sees Reduced Asking Price: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers are likely to be one of the more active teams as the NBA trade deadline approaches.
Los Angeles needs to make a trade, and they need to make an impactful trade if they want to increase their chances at a title. As this stands, the Lakers will need to move mountains to make a trade, but that may not be the case with one coveted trade target L.A. has had their eye on.
Evan Sidery of Forbes reported that the Trail Blazers have lowered the asking price for their veteran forward, Jerami Grant.
Sidery also went on to say that Portland is willing to part ways with Grant for only one first-round pick and a promising prospect instead of two future first-round selections.
Grant and the Lakers have been linked to each other for quite some time. It was rumored that the Lakers were in talks to trade for Grant prior to the start of the season, but that never materialized.
Grant, 30, is under contract through the 2027-28 season, making $30 million annually. The contract that Portland offered to him is possibly one of the worst in recent memory, and it's unclear if the Lakers would want to take that on, especially if he continues to play like he has this season.
Grant is only averaging 16.0 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, and is shooting a poor percentage from the field, 39.5 percent from the field and 38 percent from three.
His latest performance against the Lakers was not a good audition. He only recorded three points in 32 minutes while shooting 8.3 percent from the field and 14.3 percent from three, four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in the loss.
Grant was a player who used to be versatile on defense, guarding the opposing team's best player, and could score when called upon. However, that has not been the case in his time with the Blazers. Now, whether he is the product of his environment is another question.
The Blazers are a poor team and have a better chance of winning the No. 1 pick in the draft than making the play-in at the end of the season.
If Grant could show that he can be a solid piece to a contender, then the Lakers would possibly be more likely to pull the trigger on a trade for Grant.
More Lakers: Why Lakers Need to Trade LeBron James to Warriors to Save Their Future