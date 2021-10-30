Lakers News: Dwight Howard Sunk a Three, And the Bench Lost It

It's not every day you see this from a guy like Dwight.

There are a lot of things that Dwight Howard does very well on a basketball court. The Lakers big man can still guard the paint with the best of them and gets the rebounds when he needs to.

But never in his career has Dwight been a long-range shooter. So anytime that he pulls up to take a wide-open three, the Lakers bench is going to get up. And they did just that on Friday night in Los Angeles.

With the Lakers up 12 in the fourth quarter and just 40 seconds left, Dwight saw his chance. With no defenders even close to him, Dwight pulled up from the middle and drained his first three-pointer of the season.

Naturally, the Lakers bench went nuts. Russell Westbrook and LeBron James were both up on their feet yelling down the court at Howard and DeAndre Jordan was jumping around.

Dwight also did the Carmelo Anthony three-point celebration just to top it all off. And while we probably won't see too many of those again this season, it was a whole lot of fun to watch on Friday night.

Up next, the Lakers welcome the Houston Rockets into town on Sunday and then play them again on Tuesday. Houston is off to a rough start in the early season going 1-4 over their first five games.