Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Lakers: Dwight Howard Sunk a Three, And the Bench Lost It

    It's not every day you see this from a guy like Dwight.
    Author:

    There are a lot of things that Dwight Howard does very well on a basketball court. The Lakers big man can still guard the paint with the best of them and gets the rebounds when he needs to. 

    But never in his career has Dwight been a long-range shooter. So anytime that he pulls up to take a wide-open three, the Lakers bench is going to get up. And they did just that on Friday night in Los Angeles. 

    With the Lakers up 12 in the fourth quarter and just 40 seconds left, Dwight saw his chance. With no defenders even close to him, Dwight pulled up from the middle and drained his first three-pointer of the season. 

    Read More

    Naturally, the Lakers bench went nuts. Russell Westbrook and LeBron James were both up on their feet yelling down the court at Howard and DeAndre Jordan was jumping around. 

    Dwight also did the Carmelo Anthony three-point celebration just to top it all off. And while we probably won't see too many of those again this season, it was a whole lot of fun to watch on Friday night. 

    Up next, the Lakers welcome the Houston Rockets into town on Sunday and then play them again on Tuesday. Houston is off to a rough start in the early season going 1-4 over their first five games. 

    dwight-howard
    News

    Lakers News: Dwight Howard Sunk a Three, And the Bench Lost It

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17033172
    News

    Lakers Austin Reaves Enjoys The Positive Energy From His Teammates

    1 hour ago
    frank-vogel
    News

    Lakers News: Frank Vogel Doesn’t Hold Back on Aspects the Team Needs to Improve On

    2 hours ago
    lebron-cavs
    News

    Lakers News: LeBron James Reflects on NBA Debut 18 years Ago

    4 hours ago
    Carmelo Anthony
    News

    Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Talks Energy and Excitement Playing in Front of LA Crowd

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_16848305
    News

    Lakers: Russell Westbrook Touches on His Love for Los Angeles and On-Court Adjustments

    7 hours ago
    lakersdefense
    News

    Lakers: How Los Angeles Finally Remembered To Guard Dudes In The Fourth Quarter For Tonight's Win

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_16988601
    News

    Lakers Recap: Three Observations from Los Angeles-Cleveland

    16 hours ago