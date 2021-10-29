Lakers Frank Vogel Had A Short Response To Russell Westbrook's Performance

After Russell Westbrook had 10 turnovers and was ejected, Frank Vogel did not have a lot to say.

Preseason may have been very telling of what fans can expect to see from Russell Westbrook. Another game with turnovers in the double digits is not a sign of a good rhythm.

It can be very troubling considering the highly anticipated "Big Three" were supposed to be unstoppable. Now, LeBron James is currently out, Anthony Davis is injured, but still playing, and Russell Westbrook cannot hold it down when he needs to.

Russell Westbrook had a total of 10 turnovers against the Oklahoma City Thunder and then got ejected after getting into an altercation with Darius Bazley. Frank Vogel did not have much to say about those 10 turnovers from Westbrook.

"I gotta look at the tape," said Vogel

A very short response from the head coach who is most likely just a frustrated as the rest of the team for the outcome of Wednesday night's game. Losing after having a 20 point lead is going to get to these players' heads. Westbrook took full responsibility and spoke about what he needs to do moving forward.

"I’ve got to take care of the ball. Simple,” Westbrook said. “Just making plays and trying to make lobs and too many mishaps allowed. It’s my fault. It’s on me. But I’m going to take care of it. I know that. And keep the game simple. Because we need those possessions, especially in games like this.”

The Lakers have a lot of potential on their roster, so long that their team stays healthy and finds their momentum. If not, continue to see plenty more games like this. A 20 point lead that got away from them.