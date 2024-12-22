Lakers Given Strong Odds to Land Former Lottery Pick if Traded
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for some help they can add around the trade deadline. There's not one specific place on the roster where they need help because they all need to be upgraded, especially on the bench. This team needs more players who can carry the load when LeBron James and Anthony Davis sit on the bench.
If either of those players gets hurt, the Lakers are in big trouble because they don't have the depth to survive it. They need some help to shore up their roster in case that happens because both players have a track record of getting hurt. There are a few players who they can acquire for cheap who could help.
One of those players is someone who they actually drafted. Former Lakers guard Lonzo Ball could be on the move this trade deadline. This is the first season he's played basketball since the 2021-22 season. He's still played just 11 games this season as they cautiously bring him back from his knee injury.
If Ball is moved to another team, the Lakers are the favorites to land him. According to Bovada, they have the best odds to trade for him.
Ball isn't the same player he was before he got hurt. That version of him is never coming back. Still, he can be a helpful player. He is a good passer and rebounder.
The Lakers would only need him for a few minutes off the bench. Also, the Bulls would likely have to attach something for someone to take his large expiring contract.
Ball is making just over $21 million this season. Chicago might need to attach a first-round pick to dump the contract. Then again, it's an expiring deal. Their front office might not feel excited about attaching draft compensation to a guy who comes off the books next season.
The Lakers could dump Gabe Vincent to Chicago to make things work. He's also been injury-prone since signing with the Lakers. Add in Jared Vanerbilt's contract, and that could work. Ultimately, that could prove to be too expensive for the Lakers for a guy who could retire at any moment.
It's a shame that Ball got hurt in his prime. He was playing some excellent basketball in his first season with the Bulls. Had he not gotten hurt, Chicago may have been a threat over the past few years.
