Is Austin Reaves Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lakers vs. Nets)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is listed as questionable on Tuesday night for the team's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets as he works his way back from a calf injury.

Reaves has been questionable for L.A. in each of the last three games against Washington, New York and now Brooklyn. However, the star guard has not played since Christmas Day, and he's in danger of missing L.A.'s entire eight-game road trip.

Austin Reaves (calf) listed questionable for Tuesday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) February 2, 2026

Last month, Lakers head coach J.J. Redick had said that Reaves could return during this eight-game trip, but it appears the Lakers guard hasn't felt good enough to do so just yet.

Recently, Redick provided an update on Reaves that doesn't give much insight to his status for Tuesday's game.

“I just would say he’s day-to-day, game-to-game, however you want to phrase it,” Redick said recently. “We’ll hopefully have him for Tuesday but he’s got to feel 100% confident.”

The Lakers are 8.5-point road favorites on Tuesday, and there's almost no doubt that Reaves would be on a minutes limit if he's able to return against this struggling Brooklyn team.

This season, the star guard is averaging 26.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from 3-point range. The Lakers took Reaves' status up to game time against the Knicks on Sunday, and it's possible they do the same in this matchup.

Here's a look at how to bet on the Lakers in the prop market with Reaves once again up in the air for this matchup.

Best Lakers Prop Bet vs. Nets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Luka Doncic OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-146)

Luka Doncic took 14 shots from beyond the arc on Sunday against New York, making five of them, and he has a great matchup on Tuesday night against the Nets.

Brooklyn has allowed opponents to shoot 38.2 percent from 3 this season -- the worst mark in the NBA -- and Doncic has taken 3s at such a high volume this season that he's in a great spot to cash in.

The star guard is shooting 34.8 percent from 3 on 10.4 attempts per game, knocking down at least three shots from beyond the arc in 10 consecutive games. During that stretch, he has six games with at least five 3-pointers made.

If Reaves ends up sitting again, Doncic could see an even bigger role, as the Lakers need him and LeBron James to lead this offense.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.