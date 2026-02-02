Lakers’ Jake LaRavia Talks Defense, Luka & LeBron, NBA Trade Deadline

After stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings, defensive-minded forward Jake LaRavia became an unrestricted free agent this past summer and didn't take long to make his decision, signing a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, joining fellow AMR Agency client and friend, Austin Reaves.

During the Lakers' eight-game road trip, LaRavia spoke with Sports Illustrated and opened up on several different topics, including what it has been like to play for the storied franchise alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James, dealing with the pressure of L.A.

What does it mean for you personally to land with a franchise like the Lakers, given everything that you've been through in your career so far?

"It was super cool to get that call in free agency. I was in Toronto with my wife and obviously, like, kind of just the unknown of not knowing where I'm going to end up or land and being in Memphis and Sacramento for the first three years of my career and then to get the call from the Lakers is just, like, very, very cool because obviously, how big this organization is and just how much it means to be able to play for the Lakers.

"My dad grew up a Lakers fan. It's something I always say. He was born in Pasadena, and so, it was super cool to be able to make that decision to say that I'm going to play for the Lakers and now being here, it's even better."

How did your mindset change when you realized this opportunity with the Lakers was a reality?

"I don't really think my mindset changed, regardless of what team I was going to end up going to, but I just knew that, I was going to bring, my tools to this team in the best way I can with just being able to make winning plays and playing hard and bringing effort night in and night out and my just versatility on both sides of the basketball.

"I was just super excited to do that and then to be able to pair that with playing with Luka, LeBron, Austin Reeves, it's really a blessing."

What did the Lakers coaching staff emphasize about how you can help the team right now?

"The biggest things that they always tell me are, obviously, one of the things that we kind of aren't consistent with right now is defense. So defense is definitely one of the biggest things, just being able to guard the ball, contain the ball, create steals, deflections, stuff like that, and then crashing, getting offensive rebounds, creating extra possessions, and then, again, my ability offensively to just be able to make plays, space the floor and make threes."

Jan 2, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake Laravia (12) blocks a shot by Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Defensively, you're asked to guard multiple positions, which I know is tough. How much pride do you take in being versatile?

"I take a lot of pride in defense for the fact that. I'm a competitor, but, like, my first two and a half, two years in the league, pretty much, I was, like, the guy that always got caught up in action because I was said duck or the Mickey on the court or whatever, and I was not okay with that. I was not okay with defense being my liability. So one offseason, I just spent, like, a whole lot of time playing ones against good players and guarding them, and now I take so much pride in defense and just getting stops."

What part of your game do you think fits the best alongside Luka and LeBron?

"Probably just my, I would say, like, offensive IQ. They can pass the ball extremely well. Like, I'm a really good off-ball cutter. I just am good at reading, kind of, what's open and what's not in our offensive play.

"Obviously, there are games when Luka has it going, and those games more so trying to get extra possessions off misses and just finding him, but there's other games, where I'm being a little bit more aggressive and just being able to compliment them on the offensive side, and, again, I think defensively has been one of my strong suits here."

How did you and your teammates react to Jaxson Hayes accepting the invite to the Slam Dunk Contest?

"I feel like we were a bit surprised, because usually you don't really see, like, fives or centers in the dunk contest, but, like, he's kind of an abnormal one where he's just, like, he is athletic and all that, and he told us they called him after. The East Bay? Between the legs in Chicago, yeah. They're like, 'Hey, do you want to join the dunk contest?' And he was like, 'Yeah!'

"Super cool for him. I'm excited to see what he pulls out of the bag."

Jan 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) goes up for a dunk against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Are you guys already helping him with his dunks or is he keeping that under wraps?

"We're trying to give him ideas on what he should do."

How vital are shooting and floor spacing to your role in today's NBA, especially with the team having elite passers, like LeBron, Luka, and Austin?

"Knocking down shots is a skill in this league. It gets you paid a lot of money. It's something that I've had to grow kind of accustomed to in my years in the knockdown shooter. I'm not at a super high level this year. I'm definitely not as consistent right now as I want to be with shooting. But it's extremely important just to be able to knock down those big shots, because obviously, when they pass the ball, they want you to make the shot.

"They have belief in you to make the shot. So at the end of the day, like, you just want to shoot it with the most confidence you can."

Is there anything you picked up from being a fly on the wall watching LeBron's crazy daily routine to get ready for games?

"You kind of just see like the work ethic and what he has to put in to be able to play for as long as he has. And just the time and everything spent in order for him to prepare for a game and stuff like that. And then even like last game, we went out and played against Washington. And we've been on this road trip; we've been having a tough schedule. He's been playing all the games, and he comes out and has like two of the craziest dunks I've seen him do. And it's like, it's just a credit to the work he puts in on his body. And everything he does just to get ready and prepared for the games."

Has anything surprised you about Luka and LeBron?

"Not really, but like just watching them court side or while I'm on the court with them when they're like hot. And I mean, Luka had a triple-double in the first half last night.

"It was absurd. Like, he couldn't miss a shot. He was controlling the game. He probably had, like, the first however many points plus the assist. Like, he was creating everything for us last night, pretty much to start the game. And he does that on a night-in, night-out basis.

"So it's he's like one of the best offensive talents, if not, the best offensive talent I've been around. And then obviously with LeBron, best player of all time, like I get to watch them every night, you know what I'm saying? Like whether I'm playing with them or whether I'm on the bench watching them, like it's just cool to see."

Oct 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (12) celebrates with guard Marcus Smart (36) after a three-point basket in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

How has Marcus Smart helped you in terms of understanding, defensive positioning, communication and all that?

"He was really good for me when we were in Memphis together, to be honest, because again, that's like kind of that's when I was like transitioning from duck to like defender and he helped me a lot there during that season where like everyone was hurt and I was getting a lot of opportunity and playing every night like 30 minutes or so. So he helped me a lot when I was in Memphis, as far as just giving me these tips and all the I mean, he has a vast knowledge of just like defensive keys and stuff like that, obviously, because he's been doing it for so long in the league. And then that kind of carried the relationship we had over there kind of carried over here, and now it's the same thing."

When your minutes fluctuate, how do you stay ready and confident?

"I feel like I always stay. It's more like a mindset thing. You really just can't. Again, I've been starting for most of my career, but I've been starting for the past month and a half with this team. Obviously, I've been out where he was out, and now he's coming back. So like, I don't know if I'm going to keep starting or if I'm going to start coming off the bench.

"Just a mindset thing at the end of the day, where it's like everyone wants to win. Not everyone's going to be able to play the same minutes each night. Some people are going to be hot one night and others the next night.

"And that kind of depends on where the minutes are going. But the one thing I always say is just like control what you can control, control your input, and the output is going to show, and just continue to work every day, and just stay with a good mindset and stay in a happy place because this opportunity doesn't come around too often. So I don't really care about it.

"Obviously, I want to play more minutes. But when you get those odd games where you might not, it's just on to the next."

JJ Redick and Marcus Smart said some interesting things recently that you don't often hear openly discussed. They talked about how difficult it can be for you guys to play at this time of year, with the NBA trade deadline looming. All you hear is just constant speculation and trade rumors. How do you do it? Do you guys talk about it? Is it like one of those taboo things, and you don't say anything?

"I feel like it's always a dry subject because obviously everyone has social media on the team. Everyone does see the trade rumors and stuff like that. So at the end of the day, it's in the back of everyone's mind, whether or not that affects them when they go out on the court, and they're like trying to outplay someone else or whatever.

"I don't know if that happens. But like, everyone is thinking about it. It's on everyone's mind. It's a business. So, it happens. And as you know, as much as it sucks, everyone does have to be kind of thinking about it a little bit around this time of the year."

So what's the vibe in the locker room as the group pushes toward the playoffs?

"I think we played like 45, I think, or 46 or something like that. I think that the vibes are really good right now. Everyone's meshing. I think we're gelling and then just moving in the right direction as far as where we need to be once we hit playoffs. One day at a time, we're just slowly getting there. And obviously, first, we got to get to All-Star break and finish off this road trip and a couple games at home. But I definitely think we're headed in the right direction."

Rapid-Fire Questions

Nov 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (12) defends Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

What's the toughest matchup you've ever had so far?

"Kawhi [Leonard] is a tough matchup. Um, I think Steph [Curry], Kevin Durant. I'd probably say those three, maybe. Like for underrated matches, I'll give you some underrated matchups, too.

"Trey Murphy III. Trey Murphy has been a tough guard. Brandon Williams from Dallas [Mavericks]. Some names that a lot of people might not say, but those guys are pretty underrated."

Who was your favorite Laker legend?

"Obvious answer of Kobe Bryant."

Was he your idol growing up?

"Nah, he wasn't, he wasn't my favorite player. Um, to be honest, I didn't really start watching basketball like crazy until I was a little bit older. And I started watching Luka, to be honest. Probably about 16, I'd say. So I started watching him, and I was born in Pasadena, but I only lived there for five years, and I grew up in Indiana.

"So I watched a lot of Gordon Hayward growing up."

Wow. That's a name I've actually forgotten about. He was a baller.

"He was really good."

Jan 24, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks back during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

So this one's going to be tough. Who is the best passer you played with?

"I'd probably say Luka. Just because Bron and AR pass the ball at a really high level. Luka makes the passes that you don't think are possible."

Like the overheads where you didn't think he saw you?

"Yeah, like the ones where he, like, isn't even, he didn't look at you the whole possession, yet somehow he knows you there. He goes behind his back and throws it."

Do you have a Welcome-to-the-NBA moment?

"Not like a welcome to the NBA moment where I got like dunked on or as something crazy happened to me, but just like staying the raw talent in the league my rookie year. Cause again, my, like my rookie year and kind of like second year was riddled with like injuries and sickness, and I wasn't like really in rotation yet.

"For the most part, for my first two years, I was just able to sit on the sideline and kind of sit back and just watch, um, and learn a lot of things. Just seeing like the shot making the offensive talent that was in, that's in the league.

"Sitting courtside doing it. That's usually what I say is my welcome to the NBA moment."

Drew Timme. What have you seen from him so far? I talked to him the other day, and that guy is actually kind of funny.

"He's been really good. Like, obviously, if you watch basketball, you've known him since Gonzaga. And I mean, honestly, even since high school, he's kind of been a big name. Just big offensive talent, like really knows how to play basketball the right way, can pass, can score extremely well in the post. I've developed a three-point jump shot.

"He's really just stayed ready, which is where I give him a lot of credit because it is a really tough thing to be able to do just to sit on the bench, not really knowing if your name's called, but when it does, you just go in and you affect the game and the ways that you know how. So, uh, I think he's been good for us. Obviously, he's a very good basketball player."

Did you see the shirt he wore at the post-game press conference a couple of weeks ago?

"What was it like, 'Sexual Tyrannosaurus' or something like that? I had no idea what he said. It was like a Predator reference. I had no idea what that was."

You'd have to watch the movie to know, but I got it right away. I was like, 'Oh my God, that's hilarious!

If there's one word you could use to describe just being a Laker and like playing in front of the fans and a crypto, what would it be?

"Surreal."