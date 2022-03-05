Lakers: Jamal Crawford Thinks He Could Help This Team if They Signed Him

As we all know very well by now, the Lakers did nothing to improve their roster at the trade deadline. Critics all around the NBA tore into them for looking for big deals rather than fringe moves that could greatly improve the team. That would include their bench depth and their wing depth.

Instead, they looked to free agents and the buy-out market to figure things out. That resulted in signing Wenyen Gabriel and DJ Agustin to deals this past week. Both guys have the ablity to be athletic-type wings, with Augustin offering more renage from deep.

But those moves were lateral, at best. They cut DeAndre Jordan, a move that was a long time in the making. That helped their roster slightly just by getting him out of the door. But that was it, and there doesnt appear to be any other help coming with the playoff roster deadline passing.

But Jamal Crawford really beleives that he can help this team win games. The former NBA star and 3-time Sixth Man of the Year spoke about the team on TNT the other day, and he said he can give the team whatever they want.

Crawford's response came after Allen Iverson tweeted that it was insane teams weren't looking to sign him. But Crawford did play 20 years in the NBA and is about to be 42 years old. Expecting him to make any sort of difference at that age and being out of the league for a few years might be a reach.

Crawford last played in the NBA during the 2019-20 season when he played in just one game for the Brooklyn Nets.