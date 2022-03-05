Skip to main content
Lakers: Jamal Crawford Thinks He Could Help This Team if They Signed Him

Lakers: Jamal Crawford Thinks He Could Help This Team if They Signed Him

The former NBA veteran thinks that if the Lakers were interested in signing him, he could give them what they need.

The former NBA veteran thinks that if the Lakers were interested in signing him, he could give them what they need.

As we all know very well by now, the Lakers did nothing to improve their roster at the trade deadline. Critics all around the NBA tore into them for looking for big deals rather than fringe moves that could greatly improve the team. That would include their bench depth and their wing depth.

Instead, they looked to free agents and the buy-out market to figure things out. That resulted in signing Wenyen Gabriel and DJ Agustin to deals this past week. Both guys have the ablity to be athletic-type wings, with Augustin offering more renage from deep. 

But those moves were lateral, at best. They cut DeAndre Jordan, a move that was a long time in the making. That helped their roster slightly just by getting him out of the door. But that was it, and there doesnt appear to be any other help coming with the playoff roster deadline passing.

Read More

But Jamal Crawford really beleives that he can help this team win games. The former NBA star and 3-time Sixth Man of the Year spoke about the team on TNT the other day, and he said he can give the team whatever they want. 

Crawford's response came after Allen Iverson tweeted that it was insane teams weren't looking to sign him. But Crawford did play 20 years in the NBA and is about to be 42 years old. Expecting him to make any sort of difference at that age and being out of the league for a few years might be a reach. 

Crawford last played in the NBA during the 2019-20 season when he played in just one game for the Brooklyn Nets. 

USATSI_12506669
News

Lakers: Jamal Crawford Thinks He Could Help This Team if They Signed Him

By Brook Smith51 seconds ago
LeBron James
News

Lakers: Clippers Coach Still Thinks the Lakers Have a Good Shot to Win

By Brook Smith2 hours ago
LeBron James
News

Lakers: LeBron James Angry He is Not Mentioned Among Game's Elite Scorers

By Brook Smith4 hours ago
Frank Vogel
News

Lakers: Two Reasons Los Angeles Is Not Considering Firing Frank Vogel This Season

By Brook Smith18 hours ago
russell westbrook usa today
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Appeared to Try To Trip Reggie Jackson in Loss

By Brook Smith21 hours ago
Kobe Bryant All Star Game
News

Lakers: This Kobe Bryant Story From Chandler Parsons is Phenomenal

By Brook Smith23 hours ago
lebron-james-flummuxed
News

Lakers: LeBron James Didn't Hold Back Talking About the Clippers

By Brook SmithMar 4, 2022
russell westbrook usa today 11-8
News

Lakers: Frank Vogel Hints At Removing Russell Westbrook From the Starting Lineup

By Brook SmithMar 4, 2022