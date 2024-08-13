Lakers' Kobe Bryant Used to Admire Former All-Star: 'I Wish I Had His Hands'
Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant was an admirer of all things basketball thoughout his entire life. He spent his childhood watching the NBA players and studying how to become just like them.
Bryant's main study was former NBA star Michael Jordan and he emulated his game to reflect that fact. Many compared the two players, with Bryant being noted as the closest player that we have seen to Jordan since his playing days.
But Bryant also studied other players to learn footwork and other skills that he may need while on the court. One in particular was former Philadelphia 76ers star Julius Irving.
Irving was a craft player who was electric while on the floor. He used his athleticism to create highlight reel plays and it resulted in him winning a title in 1983 with Philadelphia.
The late Bryant spoke with Slam about Irving in 2008 and admitted that he wished he had some skills that Irving had.
"I wish I had his hands. He could just pick up the ball, go and do so many creative things," Bryant told Slam in 2008. "To be compared to somebody like that is such a tremendous honor—as well as the others who are compared to him."
Bryant was a special player himself but it was due to him learning from the older players. He watched players like Irving on the floor and then put that work into practice in his own playing days.
"I studied him a lot," he added of Dr. J. "He had a long first step. He had a lot of moves when he got around the basket. He knew how to use his body to create contact and still be able to get the shot off. As a kid you don’t know what you are doing, but you just try to mimic what he’s doing."
Bryant mimicked the older players very well and even brought his own flare to the table. He built a historic career for himself, winning five NBA titles along the way.
The legend of Bryant all started with his ability to react to what the other players on the court were doing. He inspired so many on his own accord and his legacy lives on today within people all around the world. The Mama Mentality was born and with it, a way for people to push through adversity in their own lives.
