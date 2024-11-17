Lakers Land $43M Multi-Time All-Star in New Massive Trade Proposal
The Los Angeles Lakers have looked much more effective on the floor this season under new head coach JJ Redick despite having essentially the same roster as last year. Redick has put players into more friendly spots to succeed and it has translated to winning basketball on the court.
It's still early in the season but Los Angeles has looked much more formidable. However, for the Lakers to truly contend for another title, they will likely have to make a trade.
They have a few assets that they can use to get a deal done but it could be challenging for Los Angeles around the league. But if general manager Rob Pelinka gets creative, the Lakers could be put into a strong position to make a deal.
Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report put together a few wild trade ideas around the NBA that could work. The Lakers were included and the trade proposal presented had them landing Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young.
In the deal, Los Angeles would send guard D'Angelo Russell, forward Rui Hachimura, guard Gabe Vincent, a 2029 first-round draft pick, a 2030 first-round pick swap, and a 2031 first-round draft pick.
"The idea of Trae Young joining LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the Los Angeles Lakers seemed to have a lot more traction in the offseason. L.A. perhaps being a bit better than expected may have chilled this particular rumor, but having it fire back up is far from impossible. A Lakers losing streak might do the trick. The realization that the team may not be all that well-equipped to stay in the playoffs post-LeBron could do it, too. And if either or both of those things happen, L.A. should be willing to unload the salary-matching contracts and draft picks necessary to entice the Atlanta Hawks."
While landing Young could benefit the Lakers, Los Angeles likely wouldn't trade three picks for him. His value around the league has dropped off in recent years and the Lakers may only be willing to move one first-round pick for his services.
Young would give the Lakers a third star to work with and he could help their offense stay strong. However, his defense leaves much to be questioned, potentially giving the Lakers some hesitancy.
The Hawks guard has been linked to the Lakers for a long time and it could finally see him moved down the line. But at this point, it seems a little unlikely.
