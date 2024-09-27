Lakers' LeBron James Admits Record 22nd Season 'Not Just About Championships'
The oldest active player in the NBA is thinking bigger picture than his fifth championship.
While promoting a fresh Hennessy V.S. collaboration with Tim Chan of Rolling Stone, 20-time All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers combo forward LeBron James revealed that he is approaching his record-tying 22nd season in the league (Hall of Fame former NBA forward Vince Carter is the current solo record holder) with an intriguing lens.
“What drives me is my love for the game,” James said. “I’ve been blessed to achieve a lot in my career, but there’s always room for growth, both on and off the court. I’m motivated by the opportunity to still make an impact, to lead, and to keep winning at the highest level. It’s not just about championships, it’s about inspiring the next generation and continuing to push myself. I still have a lot to give, and that’s what keeps me going.”
Last year, the four-time league MVP submitted typically eye-popping numbers. The 6-foot-9 superstar, who at age 39 was already the oldest player in the NBA last season, averaged 25.7 points on a .540/.410/.750 slash line, 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks a night. He appeared in 71 contests in 2023-24, his most bouts played since 2017-18 (he did play 67 of a possible 71 regular season games during L.A.'s 2019-20 championship year, however). James earned his 20th All-Star and All-NBA berths that season. In his prime with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers, he was a perennial All-NBA First Teamer, but given his dotage and mileage, even being named to the Third Team is nothing to sneeze at. James also finished 10th in Clutch Player of the Year voting.
The Lakers face an uphill battle to win it all in 2024-25. This offseason, rookie guards Dalton Knecht and Bronny James (LeBron's eldest son out of USC) were the only new additions to the team's 15-man standard roster. Los Angeles let free agents Taurean Prince and Spencer Dinwiddie depart. All other 13 players from the end of 2023-24 will be on the roster heading into the start of the year, as of this writing. The 2023-24 Lakers finished with a good-not-great 47-35 record, and were eliminated in five brisk bouts by the then-regining champion Denver Nuggets. L.A. is no doubt hoping that Knecht, the team's first round pick, can contribute right away, and that new head coach JJ Redick can wring more out of the current team than Darvin Ham can.
