Lakers' LeBron James, Bronny James Reject Historic All-Star Invitation
The Los Angeles Lakers father-son duo, LeBron James and Bronny James, declined an invite from the league to participate in the Skills Challenge portion of All-Star Weekend, per NBA insider Chris Haynes.
"Sources inform me that LeBron James and Bronny James were sought out by the league with the opportunity to further make history by being the first father-son duo to participate in the Skill Challenge during All-Star Weekend next month in San Francisco," Haynes said. "But I was told that invitation was turned down."
It's likely the Lakers father-son duo didn't want be the focal point of All-Star Weekend, and instead wanted the rest of the league to shine.
This story will be updated...
