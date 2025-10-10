Lakers’ LeBron James Has Been Dealing With Sciatica For Over 2 Months, Nowhere Near Return
The Los Angeles Lakers' 21-time All-NBA superstar, power forward LeBron James, has been hurt longer than it may have initially appeared.
The four-time league MVP, who at 40 will be the league's oldest active player for the third year running, is dealing with sciatica nerve pain on his right side. He's set to be re-evaluted in the next three-to-four weeks, meaning he will miss at least one week of regular season action, and likely more.
Per ESPN's Shams Charania, the 6-foot-9 vet has been dealing with the nerve sciatica for much of the offseason, as he explained to ESPN comrade Malika Andrews on the latter's "NBA Today."
"This injury for LeBron [James], this nerve issue, first occurred in late July, early August during an on-court workout," Charania revealed. "It's now two-and-a-half months and counting that he's had to deal with it and manage it. Even before the Lakers media day on September 29 and the start of training camp, I'm told LeBron James had not done much basketball for well over a month prior to that."
As Charania explained, an offseason injury has adversely impacted the kind of summer prep work James is normally accustomed to doing.
"It has not been a normal, routine summer for him. He's a creature of habit, the way he maintains his body," Charania said. "For him to be out to start the season and miss his first-ever opening night, it shows an admission by him and the Lakers that he needs more time to ramp up, get into basketball shape that he is accustomed to; he's not there yet."
At this point, it's fair to wonder if James will be available for even the first full month of the forthcoming NBA season.
As he ages, health has become more of an issue for James. That's no surprise given his insane combined regular season and postseason mileage. He's played in 10 NBA Finals, after all, winning four.
James couldn't even survive the first round of this past spring's playoffs without sustaining a new injury. He sprained an MCL late into the club's clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
A Changing of the Guard for LA
The four-time Finals MVP has looked old and slow in consecutive first-round playoff series now. As LA heads into the 2025-26 season with series playoff aspirations but without a healthy James, it's safe to wonder just how much the team can count on its priciest player this year.
Now, the onus will fall to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves to captain more of the club's offense in the absence of James.
