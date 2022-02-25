Skip to main content
Lakers: LeBron James Museum to Open in Akron Next Year

A museum dedicated to the life and career of LeBron James will go up in Akron, Ohio next year.

A museum dedicated to the life and career of LeBron James will go up in Akron, Ohio next year.

The Kid from Akron is getting his own museum dedication. This week, it was announced that the LeBron James Museum will be opening in 2023 to honor the (current) Lakers star. 

The LeBron James Family Foundation has apparently been considering a museum dedication for a while now. That came out of the overwhelming number of people who stopped at James' "I Promise School" just for a visit. 

"When the school opened, we never anticipated the number of people who would come just to take a picture of the sign. This museum will be fun for everyone." -Michele Campbell, executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation

The exhibit will focus on LeBron's life growing up in Akron. It will follow his progress in basketball all the way up to becoming a star in the NBA. No word yet from LeBron himself on the museum or what it will mean to him to have one dedicated. 

But for one of the greatest basketball players of all time, a museum seems fitting. James is playing in his 19th NBA season and showing no signs of slowing down at age 37. It's incredible what he is able to do on a daily basis with a basketball in his hands. 

But off of the court, he's just as successful, both in business ventures and in charitable contributions. 

