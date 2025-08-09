Lakers’ LeBron James Reacts to Shedeur Sanders NFL Debut in Preseason
21-time All-Star power forward LeBron James may be enjoying his life as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers since 2018, but he'll always be an Ohioan at heart.
As such, it makes sense that he's been all over the Cleveland Browns' preseason, tweeting twice about rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders during his first NFL minutes Friday.
"That young [king emoji] looking good out there! Keep going UP!!! HEAD down on the grind and HEAD high to the most high," James wrote.
James is so encouraged by the Colorado product's play that he's convinced it can translate to the regular season already, with the game not even over.
"And I don’t wanna hear that 'It’s only preseason' bs. [Because] if he was out there not going in y’all would be on his ass about it! So give credit and grace lames," James added, slamming perceived cynics.
Sanders earned the starting nod for the Browns and has performed admirably so far. The game, a clash against the lowly Carolina Panthers, is currently near the top of its third frame. Cleveland leads by a touchdown, 14-7.
Sanders has gone 11-of-19 on attempted passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns, and has been sacked twice. Former No. 1 pick Bryce Young, on the other side, has completed 4-of-6 pass attempts so far for one touchdown and 58 total yards. Former three-time Pro Bowler Andy Dalton, earning the lion's share of preseason minutes on Friday, has completed 13-of-18 pass attempts for 101 yards.
The 23-year-old signal caller, son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders (also Shedeur's college coach with the Buffaloes), had fallen to Cleveland in the fifth round as the No. 144 pick. Pundits had expected the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner to be selected far earlier this spring, but front offices were apparently concerned about his chemistry with teammates and his general approach to the position.
Cleveland's Game 1 starting quarterback role is seemingly up-for-grabs, and although Sanders may be a long shot to claim that role early, his encouraging play now indicates he may indeed have a chance to eventually assume the mantle of the Browns' long-term solution at quarterback.
