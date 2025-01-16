Lakers' LeBron James Reflects on New Modern Pressures Impacting Bronny
Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James opened up about his frustration regarding the negativity his son Bronny James has been receiving since being drafted by the Lakers.
LeBron appeared in an interview with former NFL player Jason Kelce, where he was asked about his son's entrance to the NBA. While such a historic achievement should be celebrated, there were many people who heavily opposed his position in the league.
“When it comes to the titles that’s one separate thing,” James said, “but to be able to be in this league and play in this league and also right now, that’s like one of the biggest accomplishments and probably the No. 1 accomplishment.”
LeBron said social media plays a huge role in the pressure Bronny faces on a daily basis, just based on his name alone.
“I didn’t have to deal with the social media trolls growing up,” James said. “And I didn’t have to deal with my father being this f— guy on the pedestal. Bronny has to deal with all of that. And if you ever meet Bronny, you’ll be like, ‘I’m such an idiot to look down on him or not want him to do great.’
The future Hall-of-Famer goes on to mention Bronny’s authentic work ethic, as he didn’t have to choose basketball as his career. However, the rookie has chosen to work hard, competing as a two-way player, splitting his time between the G League and the Lakers.
He complimented his son's character and focus and had nothing but incredible things to say about the 20-year-old.
“He is the most chill, easy, fun kid in the world. He goes to work, he goes home, he takes care of his body, he plays his video games, he reads a little bit and then he comes back and does the same thing. ... But he’s dealing with all that too, but I think that’s going to make him be even greater.”
“Like, to work with your son — I’ve heard from a lot of people, not only sports but I’ve heard it in business and [other] walks of life, and they say it’s the greatest thing you can ever, ever have,” James said. “To see him every day grinding and going through the process of trying to become who he wants to become ... and doing the things that he wants to do and being able to just take it all in, it helps me get some of the minutes and hours and years that I did not have with him because I was playing so much and on the road doing my own thing.”
