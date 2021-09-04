Lob City 2.0? What DeAndre Jordan Addition Means for the Lakers

The Lakers have made it a priority to surround their superstars with experience this offseason. The latest addition comes in the form of veteran big man DeAndre Jordan, who plans to sign with the team after a buyout with Detroit according to a report by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

While the reported addition is still waiting to be made official, let's take a look at three things that this addition means for the Lakers in the upcoming season.

1. Lob City Has a New Look

The 2020 Lakers had a specific playing style that played a big part in their success, and they are looking to return to this formula once again. Players like Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard, and Javale McGee were attractive lob targets for Rondo and LeBron, and they thrived on an athletic style of play. Substitute DeAndre Jordan for McGee while also adding Russell Westbrook to the mix, and you have a recipe for that same style of play.

This will still be one of the oldest rosters in the league next season, but there are plenty of reasons to believe that they have the personnel to find similar success to the team that won it all just two seasons ago.

2. Anthony Davis, Starting Center?

Could we finally see Anthony Davis back at center? With the moves that this team has made, it's definitely a possibility. Neither Howard nor Jordan should be expected to play big minutes, but they can be incredibly efficient if played in short bursts to give Davis an occasional break.

Nothing has changed over the past two seasons, the Lakers are at their best when Davis plays the 5. And after a lot of chatter throughout the summer that Davis was willing to slide over, the addition of DeAndre Jordan moves that needle just a bit more.

3. Marc Gasol Has Played His Last Minutes as a Laker

Gasol served two purposes for the Lakers last season: a secondary facilitator when LeBron was on the bench and a big body to bang against centers down low. Both areas have been addressed with the signings of Westbrook, Rondo, and now Jordan.

Things already looked grim for Gasol when the Lakers sighed Dwight Howard for the third time, but adding Jordan all but guarantees that Marc Gasol will be playing for a different team come October.