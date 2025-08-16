Lakers’ Luka Doncic Has Right Knee Injury, Says Insider
Los Angeles Lakers superstar guard Luka Doncic suffered a right knee contusion on Sunday during the 2025 EuroBasket contest.
More news: Slovenia Announces Major Update on Luka Doncic's EuroBasket Preparation Game Schedule
The injury is not believed to be serious.
Doncic suffered the injury in the third quarter of the contest after a teammate landed on him under the basket.
The 26-year-old superstar was seen limping off the court. However, he was spotted on the bench a few minutes later and even begged the coaching staff to get him back in the game.
More news: Lakers Insider Provides Update on LeBron James' Immediate Future With LA
He did not return to the game. The injury was not considered to be serious initially, and that seems to be the case a few hours later.
The severity of the injury has yet to be announced. Depending on how serious it is, or not, the recovery could take a few days, weeks or even months. The hope is that this recovery only takes a few days to only weeks.
As of August 16, the Lakers have 66 days until Opening night, a little over two months.
Doncic has had a number of injuries regarding his lower body, particularly in his left leg. His last serious injury occurred last Christmas when he was a member of the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic suffered a left calf strain.
Doncic missed a month and a half, the longest time he missed away from the game in the NBA. His return to the court came when he was a member of the Lakers in mid-February.
While it was safe to say that Doncic will sit out the rest of the tournament, Dan Woike of The Athletic shared that Doncic plans to remain with the national team and compete in EuroBasket.
"A source tells me Luka Dončić escaped today without any significant injury and will remain with the Slovenian national team and continue to compete in EuroBasket this summer," wrote Woike.
The five-time All-Star has been spectacular all tournament long. Although that is the case, many others around NBA circles believe he has bigger fish to fry with the Lakers.
Doncic will enter his first full season as the face of the franchise. All eyes will be on him, and the hope is that he will be healthy and ready to go for the upcoming season.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.