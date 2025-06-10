Lakers' Luka Doncic Trade Still Negatively Impacting Mavericks
The Los Angeles Lakers made arguably the trade of the century, acquiring Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic prior to the trade deadline.
Doncic spent seven-plus seasons with the Mavericks, and the exception was that he was going to retire in Dallas. Instead, the Mavericks had other plans as they did not believe he was the player to lead them to the next level despite taking them to the NBA Finals last season.
Nonetheless, what is done is done, and the Lakers will look to capitalize with Doncic on their side. The trade has had significant ripple effects in Dallas, from ticket prices to outraged fans. However, it has also apparently impacted their head coach and former Lakers assistant, Jason Kidd.
Kidd is currently being considered for the New York Knicks head coaching position, and what transpired in Dallas may influence his decision.
James L. Edwards III of The Athletic shared in his latest column.
"Kidd didn’t always enjoy being Dallas’ spokesperson in the aftermath of the franchise trading Luka Dončić, per league sources," Edwards wrote. "In a Feb. 10 game against the Kings, Mavericks center Daniel Gafford got hurt. In the middle of the injury crisis, multiple fans were also ejected for protesting the Dončić trade. Kidd didn’t address the media afterward."
The former Lakers assistant has been through quite a stretch over the past few months leading the Mavericks. While he’s been at the helm for four seasons now, the trade that sent Doncic out of Dallas came out of nowhere — and the ripple effects that followed made that crystal clear.
The Mavericks were a disaster to end the season, with their off-court antics and injuries taking a toll on them. However, they landed with the No.1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and will likely select Cooper Flagg.
While the No. 1 pick swayed some fans back to their side, others remain upset with the franchise for giving up their franchise player.
Kidd might be ready to distance himself from the situation unfolding in Dallas. On the other hand, the Knicks are fresh off a trip to the conference finals, and the belief around the league is that they’re on the verge of firmly reestablishing themselves as a legitimate title threat.
