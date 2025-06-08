Lakers Trade Proposal Moves Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht for $195M All-Star
The Los Angeles Lakers have some big decisions to make this offseason, mainly within the frontcourt of the roster. As things currently stand, the team doesn't have a starting-caliber center on the roster, so the front office will need to get creative.
Los Angeles has been rumored to be going after multiple players this offseason, but the team only has a limited amount of assets to use. More than likely, any center upgrade will need to be made via the trade market, and the Lakers could be very active.
In a new trade proposal from NBA writer Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, the Lakers land All-Star Lauri Markkanen from the Utah Jazz. Here is how the deal would look:
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: F Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz Receive: F Rui Hachimura, G/F Dalton Knecht, PG Gabe Vincent, F Maxi Kleber, 2031 first-round pick (unprotected)
"The Lakers will always be on the hunt for stars yet are limited in trade assets after acquiring Luka Dončić at the deadline. Markkanen is probably the best level of player Los Angeles can reasonably acquire and would be a strong third option behind Dončić and LeBron James.
"Adding a 7-footer who can play either forward position and fill short bursts as a stretch-5 gives the Lakers a ton of versatility with their lineups and helps an offense that ranked 12th out of 16 teams this postseason."
Utah may want more from the Lakers than just a pick swap, but the Jazz could also be looking to get off the large contract of Markkanen. The 2031 pick from the Lakers could be very valuable, and the Jazz may be banking on that.
But Markkanen could fit in very well alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James. His skill set perfectly matches what the Lakers are looking for, and he could build alongside Doncic for the future once James retires.
Last season, Markkanen averaged 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.7 steals over 47 games played. Injuries have been a slight concern for Markkanen over his career, but if he can stay healthy, he could be one of the best fits for the Lakers.
Los Angeles would likely do this type of deal if the Jazz were willing, and it would easily push them toward being stronger title contenders. It remains to be seen how the Lakers will navigate the offseason, but this could be one route.
