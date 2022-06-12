Lakers: NBA Insider Lists Six Free Agent Centers LA Should Target

The start of NBA free agency is just a few weeks away. Although watching the Lakers play in the Finals is much more satisfying, there is a certain level of excitement surrounding July 1st for this Lakers team. They already have their new head coach in Darvini Ham and now, it's up to the front office to build a more cohesive roster that hopefully won't lose 49 games and miss the playoffs entirely.

Due to the Lakers limited salary cap resources, they can't be too picky. They're going to have to go bargain bin shopping once again and do they leg work to ensure that the players they're signing on the cheap will fit into Ham's overall strategic vision for the team.

They need everything: guards, wings, and big men.

As far as big men, The Athletic's Jovan Buha noted six more traditional style bigs that LA should target in free agency.