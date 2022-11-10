Skip to main content

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Does Not Mince Words In Discussing Lakers' Brutal 2-8 Start

The Lakers need to step it up soon as they are in the midst of a historically bad season

The Lakers started to look like they were ready to turn their season around in the midst of a two game win streak after just three games with moving Russell Westbrook to the bench. Unfortunately, the Lakers have gone back to their losing ways and have lost three in a row to drop to 2-8.

LeBron James was out in the Monday loss to the Jazz with left foot soreness but the offense managed to keep them in the game. However, as what happened the first time they played the Jazz, the defense the Lakers were accustomed to providing vanished as they have up 139 points, their second time giving up 130+ points to the Jazz in as many games.

There's not much that can be said with how bad the Lakers have been playing and Anthony Davis was not afraid to speak his mind when expressing his frustration on a 2-8 season (via Spectrum SportsNet).

"Honestly it sucks. We don't want to be 2-8 at all. we got guys out. It sucks for sure. We gotta look at the big picture but still fairly early in to the season. 2-8 is a hard pill for me to swallow. Obviously we can change things around. We got to put it together."

The trade talks surely will start heating up as the Lakers are entering the danger zone for any postseason push. The talent among the roster is too good to have the record the Lakers currently possess.

There are still plenty of games left to be played, but this is not a good sign of things to come if the Lakers are playing this poorly already. 

