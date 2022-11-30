Lakers News: Anthony Davis Points To These Two Issues As Root Cause Of Pacers Defeat

A gut wrenching loss to the Pacers on Monday came at the hands of a 17 point fourth quarter comeback and ultimately cooling down the Lakers in their best stretch of the season. Prior to the loss, the Lakers had won five of their last six games and now have another tough month ahead.

On the other hand, Lakers big man Anthony Davis has been on a tear. In his last seven games, Davis has averaged 30.9 points, 16.4 rebounds and 2.9 blocks a game in route to their five wins.

There is never an excuse to blow such a lead in the fourth quarter, but Davis may have found the issue that led to the loss (via Spectrum SportsNet).

"Defensive rebounding. Didn't rebound the ball. Transition they got some open threes. We let them back in the game and they started messing with the game. Some tough shots led to transition bucket. The team shot the ball really well. We got scrambled in transition a lot along with some bad offense. They just cut the lead down one possession at a time. Rebounding and transition defense was our biggest challenges tonight."

It's tough to win a game when you're only putting up one shot a possession while allowing the other team to get whatever they want on their side of the ball. Rebounds becomes the key to any matchup and with the Lakers not able to score points it let the Pacers get on a run.

All it took was one final shot to seal the game. It was a tough loss, but a loss the Lakers can rebound on as they slowly find their identity.