Lakers News: Bronny James Expected to Overtake LeBron as Top-Selling Jersey
The Los Angeles Lakers made waves earlier this year when they selected rookie guard Bronny James in the second-round of the 2024 NBA Draft. Despite a poor first season with the USC Trojans, James made it to the NBA and has had all eyes on him since.
Being the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, Bronny has been in the spotlight for many years. It's nothing that he can't handle but being on the Lakers is an entirely different story.
So far, Bronny has handled everything well and people have wanted to tune into his development. While the rookie hasn't played particularly well so far, either in the NBA or G League, it seems that people are interested in representing him.
In a recent study done by Fadeaway World, it showed that Bronny has overtaken his dad LeBron in terms of the most searched and likely purchased NBA jerseys. The study analyzed Google keyword data on searches for a player's jersey since June of 2014.
The more searched a jersey was indicated that it's likely that it generated the most sales as well.
"The Lakers' most popularly searched jersey was revealed to be that of Bronny James, which received an average of 36,847 searches per month in the U.S. This put his father, LeBron, in second place going into his 22nd NBA season, while NBA rookie Bronny ranks at the top. LeBron's jersey was subject to an average of 21,190 searches per month. Following the James pair for jersey popularity were Austin Reaves, Anthony Davis, and Dalton Knecht."
Bronny has just kept his head down and focused on trying to improve his overall game. Los Angeles believes that he can be an impactful player at the NBA level down the line so they are giving him opportunities to succeed.
The rookie has been splitting time between Los Angeles and the South Bay Lakers as he hones in on his overall growth. However, the Lakers have only been letting him play home games for South Bay, a decision that has been widely criticized all over.
But for now, the Lakers seem focused on just getting Bronny into the mix of things. His jump-shot remains a work in progress but the team is hopeful that it will improve sooner rather than later.
All Bronny can do is give his all and hope that better results will come down the line.
More Lakers: Dwight Howard Hints at Desired Lakers Comeback on Social Media