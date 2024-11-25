Dwight Howard Hints at Desired Lakers Comeback on Social Media
The Los Angeles Lakers had a tough time on Saturday in their match against the Denver Nuggets. From a points perspective, the Lakers lost by 25 points, 127-102.
It was not a pretty outing for the Lakers, who struggled mightily to keep Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić in check as he exploded for 34 points.
It's been a common theme for the past handful of seasons, as the Lakers cannot keep Jokić in check. Although the game was on Saturday night, former Lakers center and champion Dwight Howard took to Twitter/X on Sunday and hinted at a desired comeback.
Here is what he shared with his followers.
Howard has been vocal about a potential comeback, whether with the Lakers or elsewhere. However, the Lakers hold a special place in his heart, and they are in dire need of frontcourt help outside of superstar Anthony Davis.
The Lakers have struggled to put a body on Jokić, although they have Davis, who is one of the best defenders of this generation. Still, Davis is not the bruising big that the Lakers need to slow down Jokić.
Howard fits that bill, and we saw that firsthand during the 2020 NBA playoffs. Although Jokić still managed to put up solid numbers, Howard did a great job of harassing him and making him earn everything.
A few days ago, Howard made a bold statement saying that he could still give Jokić troubles to this day.
"If they'd allow me to hoop like they allow him to hoop, I bet you he won't have them numbers on me," said Howard.
Howard most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was with the Lakers for the third time. He has had three different stints with the Lakers, and in his time, he has averaged 10.7 points per game, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 1.5 blocks while shooting 61 percent from the field and 52 percent from the charity stripe in 205 games and 105 starts.
Howard still appears to be in great shape at 38 years old and has been persistent with getting another shot in the NBA. It's unclear if he gets one, but he will not give up until he believes he can no longer go.
The Georgia native is well on his way to the Hall of Fame. He is an eight-time All-Star, two-time block champion, eight-time All-NBA, five-time All-Defensive, and three-time Defensive Player of the Year.
