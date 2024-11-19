Lakers News: Bronny James Pops Up on Injury Report Ahead of Jazz Matchup
The Los Angeles Lakers are getting ready for their crucial matchup against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. However, a new name has landed on the injury report.
The Lakers have listed rookie guard Bronny James on the injury report due to a left heel conclusion. James is listed as doubtful.
This is James' first time on the injury report this season.
The Lakers will play their second game of the NBA Cup on Tuesday against the Jazz, hoping to improve to 2-0 in group play.
Even if James would be healthy enough to play in Tuesday's contest, he likely won't unless it is a blowout. James was recently recalled from the G League to the Lakers. His latest game with the South Bay Lakers was a dud, as he posted four points on 2-for-10 shooting in 26 minutes during a 127-122 loss to the Stockton Kings on Sunday.
The 20-year-old is planning on playing only home games for the South Bay Lakers this season and is not currently in the NBA Lakers' rotation.
James is not the only player on the injury report. The Lakers have also listed Rui Hachimura, Anthony Davis, Jaxson Hayes, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Christian Wood on the report.
Hayes, Hood-Schifino, Vanderbilt, and Wood are listed as out.
Hachimura is listed as questionable, and Davis is listed as probable due to left plantar fasciitis that he will deal with all season long.
Hachimura is in danger of missing his third consecutive game of the season; this time, it will be due to an ankle issue.
Nonetheless, Redick said he hopes Hachimura will be back sometime this week if he cannot go on Tuesday. If Hachimura is once again a no-go, the Lakers will look to rely on their young players, Dalton Knecht and Max Christie. These two players have really stepped up their play in the games Hachimura has missed and have made a real impact on both sides of the floor.
Davis is having one heck of a start to the season. He is averaging 31.1 points per game, which is good for second in the league, 11.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and shooting 56 percent from the field. On top of that, Davis is averaging 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocks in 12 games this season.
The Lakers will look to remain undefeated in NBA Cup play.
