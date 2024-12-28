Lakers News: Bronny James Puts Up Strong Numbers Again in G League Despite Loss
The Los Angeles Lakers have been playing some really good basketball lately. They have surged all the way up to fifth in the Western Conference standings. L.A. has done a good job of winning these games despite having some of their best players miss time because of injury.
Meanwhile, one of the rookies that they drafted is starting to show some improvement in the G League. Bronny James hasn't played very many games in the NBA, only seeing action in seven games so far as a rookie. He's averaging just 2.6 points per game. That was expected.
In the G League, he has fared much better. Earlier this season, he had a 30-point outburst. So far this season for the South Bay Lakers, he has averaged 13.4 points per game to go along with almost four assists a game. He does average 1.1 steals per game, showing off his defensive prowess.
James put up a solid performance on Friday night in South Bay's game against the Cleveland Charge. He had 15 points on 6-17 shooting from the field. James also had seven rebounds and six assists to go along with four steals. It was one of the best games he's put together this season.
Bronny James is one of the starters for the South Bay Lakers, so he gets plenty of minutes. While the South Bay Lakers lost this game 125-113, it was still a strong game for James. He is the player who has the best chance to move to the active roster out of anyone on the South Bay Lakers right now, although Devonte' Graham has plenty of experience in the NBA.
In order for James to make it to the Los Angeles Lakers roster, he needs to improve as a shooter, specifically from three. Right now, James shoots 37.5 percent from deep in the G League. Which is pretty solid for a rookie. If he is able to increase that to over 40 percent, he has a chance to get called up.
Bronny has shown that he can be a good defender in the G League, but it's his offense that is holding him back. Even though he shoots 37.5 percent from beyond the arc, he shoots just 35 percent from the field. He has to be way more efficient than that to play in L.A.
It's clear that James has made an improvement already since he's been in the G League.
