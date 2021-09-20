Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Excited to Wear the Purple and Gold

The end of everyday brings us a little closer to the start of another NBA season and another couple months of Lakers basketball. There’s a lot to be excited about and of course things that raise concern, yet it should be very entertains to watch with the addition of many new faces to the Los Angeles roster.

One of those new faces is the future Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony who has had a storied career thus far. Anthony used to be one of the top players in the league for many years, but father time has caught up with him and he’s no longer what he once was. With that being said, he’s proven he can still make an impact on the court with all of the knowledge and experience he’s accrued in almost two decades in the league.

This upcoming season will mark a new chapter in his journey as he will get to wear the iconic purple and gold for the first time in his career. In an interview with Adam Caparell of Complex, Anthony was asked about how he felt about repping the new colors.

“I think it’ll be fun. I’m really going to enjoy it. I sat and talked about the loyalty and learning the business of basketball so now being in this part of my life and my career it’s like I understand it. So I’m going into it with a different mindset and type of understanding with what’s at stake. What do we have to do, what do I have to do in order to make this work? I’m looking forward to it, to be honest with you.”

Carmelo’s role will look a different than what it has in the past. He’s no longer a superstar that can be tasked with carrying a team, but that’s not what the Lakers need. They need his experience and his scoring abilities to help compliment their big three.

He knows his minutes will be down, and that he could likely serve more of a bench role this season. However, with the chance to finally win an NBA title, Anthony is willing to do whatever it takes.