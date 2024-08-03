Lakers News: Colin Cowherd on Team USA - 'This is LeBron's World'
Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA combo forward LeBron James may be the league's oldest player at age 39, but that hasn't stopped him from putting on an absolute leadership clinic thus far for Team USA basketball. His efforts have led the program to an undefeated run through five (meaningless) exhibition games and three group play contests, en route to the eight-team quarterfinal knockout round. Team USA is absolutely loaded, boasting four MVPs, 11 All-Stars, and seven NBA champions.
But somehow James has emerged as the club's de facto leader, showing off his ruthless downhill game, a healthy jumper, and probably the second-best passing in Olympic play this year, behind only Team Serbia center Nikola Jokic.
On a fresh edition of The Volume's podcast "The Colin Cowherd Show," longtime sports media personality Colin Cowherd and "Hoops Tonight" host Jason Timpf unpacked how James has emerged as the top dog on a club that also includes younger stars in their absolute primes like Boston Celtics All-NBA power forward, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid, and Phoenix Suns All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker — plus still-potent all-time greats like Golden State Warriors All-NBA point guard Stephen Curry and Phoenix Suns All-NBA power forward Kevin Durant.
"LeBron is now the best player on this team. You and I have been critical of the executive wing of the Lakers," Cowherd noted, offering up a clear diss to L.A. team president Rob Pelinka's team-building acumen. "AD and LeBron on any given game that I've watched [for] Team USA are the two best players, and they're struggling to win a playoff game. It's really frustrating. As I watch LeBron... he's not having to fight to be the alpha. He is so respected that other young players are like, 'Hey big fella, you run the offense.' Magic didn't want to give up the baton, Michael grabbed it [during the 1992 Olympics]. Even Ant [Minnesota Timberwolves All-NBA shooting guard Anthony Edwards] is like, 'No, this is LeBron's world.'"
Timpf largely concurred with these sentiments, offering up a more tactical big-picture theory as to why James was so gung-ho about being the man this year.
"I think LeBron has always been very aware of the narrative surrounding him, and I think that he saw an opportunity here to be like, 'If I am the best player on Team USA, it will resonate with people for a long time," Timpf opined.
