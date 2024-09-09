Lakers News: Did 2K25 Hint at Potential LeBron James Retirement?
The Los Angeles Lakers will enter the new NBA season looking to push forward after being eliminated in the first round of the postseason last year. Despite this, Los Angeles hasn't made too many moves to the roster and is banking on new head coach JJ Redick to maximize the current group.
It's a risky proposal for the Lakers, especially with star forward LeBron James entering his NBA record 22nd season in the league. James is approaching the age of 40 this year but has shown that he can still be one of the better players in the NBA on any given night for the Lakers.
James has hinted at his retirement in recent years but did sign a new extension with the Lakers this offseason for two more seasons. However, the end of his legendary career is coming up sooner rather than later.
But could we have gotten a little hint about the plans of James from none other than NBA 2K25? In the game, fans can add a retirement tour for James.
Seeing this retirement tour option for James is interesting because it's a reality check that he will be hanging up his sneakers sooner rather than later.
While it's unlikely James would announce his retirement through the popular video game, it's still a little strange. James is likely to play at least two more seasons, which would push him through his current contract with Los Angeles.
James just won the MVP honor at the Olympics for men's basketball, helping to lead Team USA to winning the gold medal. He showed no signs of slowing down and the Lakers are looking for another strong season from the former MVP.
While James is no longer the same player that he once was, he is still among the best that the league has to offer. If he can put together another spectacular season, the Lakers will be in pretty good shape for the year alongside co-star Anthony Davis.
With Davis and James on the roster, the Lakers will at least have a chance to compete at a high level. Both players have dealt with some injuries over the last few years but were fairly healthy last season.
Another healthy year and the Lakers could be in a position to at least try for title No. 18.
